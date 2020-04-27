Apex Legends' Battle Armor event starts tomorrow

There's a new event headed for Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends and it's starting tomorrow. The event brings with it the 'Battle Armor' limited-time mode in which players will drop in with one specific type of armour and a P2020 equipped. All loot but armour will still be available. The battle armour event will then evolve over the 14-day duration. Here is the schedule as announced;

Tuesday, April 28 @ 10am PDT - Saturday, May 2nd @ 10am PDT: Level 1 (White) armor only.

Saturday, May 2 @ 10:01 am PDT - Wednesday, May 6 @ 10am PDT: Level 2 (Blue) armor.

Wednesday, May 6 @ 10:01am PDT - Saturday, May 9 @ 10am PDT: Level 3 (Purple) armor.

Those who finish in the top 5 across all modes during the event can look forward to double level XP and if you're playing to get the last of the Battle Pass rewards, you'll be glad to know that the fourth season has been extended by a week as season 5 starts on May 12.