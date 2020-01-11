Cookies

Apex Legends

Apex Legends actors stay un-credited, fans call for change

Despite the game's major success, Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends still hasn't added its voice actors to the credits page and fans are trying to change it.

Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends released to unexpecting fans in February of 2019 and quickly became a phenomenon in the battle royale genre and the gaming industry as a whole. Despite its success, however, voice actors apparently haven't received proper credit for their work. Reddit user AlcatorSK took to the games' feedback section on Reddit to remind fans of the fact and since, fans have started voicing concerns to get the actors added to the credits (via Dualshockers).

What do you think of Respawn's choice to leave actors out of its credits section?

