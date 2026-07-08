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Apartment towers create artificial rain to beat heatwave

China's unusual "rooftop rain" cooling system sprays fine water mist to combat record-breaking summer heat.

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The city of Yunchen in Shanxi Province has a system that is, to say the least, unique for combating the intense heat currently affecting large parts of China. In fact, several residential buildings in the city have been equipped with systems that spray water mist from their roofs, which not only cools the buildings but also the air in the surrounding area.

Locals call this phenomenon "rooftop rain" for the simple reason that it looks as if it's actually raining from the roofs, even though the sky is completely clear and blue. According to reports, the system cools the area by between five and eight degrees when in use.

Apartment towers create artificial rain to beat heatwave

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