Andy Murray opens up about his coaching experience from Djokovic: "Didn't get the results I would have liked"

Former World No. 1 and winner of three Grand Slams and two Olympic Gold medals Andy Murray retired from professional tennis in the summer of 2024, and after a very short break, he became coach for his former rival Novak Djokovic. However, the unlikely partnership between two all-time greats didn't last long: only between November 2024 and May 2025.

During that time, Djokovic reached the Australian Open semi-final and the Miami Open final. However, an injury sustained during the Australian Grand Slam frustrated their plans for the first weeks of the 2025, and "it was certainly a difficult few months for him, but also I think for the team and all of us".

Murray opened up about his brief tenure as Djokovic's manager at the Tennis Podcast: "I was disappointed. Probably didn't get the results I would have liked for him. But I learned a lot about what coaching is".

He added that, before the injury, he saw him play "ridiculous tennis in that tournament", and praised Djokovic's demanding attitude: "Novak, like myself, is a challenging character in terms of the way he goes about his tennis, is extremely demanding. I look back on it and I'm glad that I did it. It's an amazing experience that I've had."