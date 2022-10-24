Andor is doing better than expected

HQ

Despite good ratings and positive reviews, Andor has not managed to enter the top list of most watched streaming productions and this has puzzled many as it is a series that, in addition to the good ratings, is also discussed a lot.

According to Parrot Analytics, while it has been above average, it has been lower than The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett. The series had 624 million minutes registered on Disney Plus two days after its premiere on September 21. Compared to The Rings of Power, Amazon's show had more than double that. Now, this isn't a huge surprise considering it's a return to a beloved franchise and one of the biggest and most expensive marketing campaigns in streaming history, but many still think Andor should have done better.

This was tweeted about by Parrot analyst Brandon Katz and it was widely shared, something that also caused concern among fans as shows that don't live up to expectations tend to be cancelled but that now turns out to be wrong.

Turns out he put in the wrong numbers and the series has actually done better than first thought. The numbers were simply wrong and Andor has performed roughly in line with expectations and has even overperformed in some areas. It should also be said that Andor has the most difficult starting position of any Star Wars series. When The Mandalorian came out, it was the first of its kind and the series also lacked major competition on streaming platforms. For the others, it has been much more difficult as they have really had to fight for viewers' favour. Obi-Wan was up against super-successes like Stranger Things Season 4 and The Boys Season 3, and Andor is having the hardest time with both The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon, two series that not only attract millions of viewers but have also owned social media recently.