And the miracle has been worked: Warner Bros. sells the rights to Coyote vs. Acme, to be released in 2026

In a world as tumultuous as the film industry, where it is sometimes more profitable to destroy all the prints of a film already produced for profit than to release it theatrically, what happened today is what many would call a genuine miracle. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has completed the deal to sell the worldwide distribution rights to Coyote vs. Acme in a $50 million deal with Ketchup Entertainment.

Acme had been sitting in a drawer for years, with the story of one of the most popular Looney Tunes animated characters never to be seen by the public. Now, however, the plan is for us to see the world premiere of this story in 2026.

Coyote vs. Acme follows the story of Wile E. Coyote, in a style of animation and real actors similar to other films such as Space Jam or Who Framed Roger Rabbit, who, fed up with his fictional Acme brand gadgets preventing him from catching the speedy Roadrunner, decides to hire a lawyer (played by Will Forte) and sue the company, chaired by John Cena, for a multi-million dollar sum. The human cast is completed by Lana Condor and Tone Bell.

Will you be going to the cinema next year to see Coyote vs Acme?