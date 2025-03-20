Coyote vs. Acme might end up with a theatrical release after all

Despite fans clamouring for its release, Warner Bros. decided to shelve the live-action animation hybrid of Coyote vs. Acme. Since that decision, people have still been vocal about their desire to see the film, as everyone involved believed it was a good movie.

Now, despite all hope appearing to be lost, it seems we might be able to view the movie after all. As per Deadline, Gareth West's Ketchup Entertainment - the company behind the rescue of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie - is looking to buy Coyote vs. Acme for $50 million.

There's still a chance that this doesn't happen as the deal isn't yet finalised, but things are apparently going in the right direction and if all continues going well, we could see a theatrical release of Coyote vs. Acme in 2026. Now we've all complained about it enough, we'd better get our butts in seats if it does come out.

