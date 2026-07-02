An "epic new take" on Les Misérables will debut in cinemas this October

The story of Les Misérables is quite a familiar one, as the rather brutal French tale has been adapted and retold in a multitude of ways over the years, not least back in 2012 when the Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, and Russell Crowe-led film arrived in cinemas.

We bring Les Misérables back up because StudioCanal will soon be looking to premiere its own take on the iconic tale, with this being a fully French production that will debut in French cinemas in October and then receive an international debut afterwards.

It's regarded as an "epic new take" on the Les Miserables story, and it's coming from director Fred Cavayé, with the cast made up of Vincent Lindon, Tahar Rahim, Camille Cottin, Benjamin Lavernhe, Noémie Merlant, Vassili Schneider, Megan Northam, Marie Colomb, and Louis Peres.

As for the plot synopsis, we're told the following: "After enduring 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread, Jean Valjean emerges a hardened man. He seeks redemption by reinventing himself as a respected dignitary under a new identity. He promises Fantine, a dying factory worker, to rescue and protect her daughter Cosette, who is being exploited and mistreated by the deceitful Thénardier family. As Valjean raises Cosette as his own, he is relentlessly pursued by Inspector Javert. Admist the social unrest shaking France, the fates of Valjean, Cosette, her lover Marius, and Javert become intertwined in a turbulent, revolutionary Paris. Through struggles, sacrifices, and a deep yearning for justice, Valjean strives to complete his journey of redemption and offer Cosette a future of love and freedom."

Les Misérables will first premiere on October 14 and you can see its teaser trailer below.