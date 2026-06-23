An AI helped to win a court case in England

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AI is truly here, and it's doing a lot of work. As reported by The Guardian and YLE, an AI law firm has now won a court case in England. This is the first time that an AI lawyer has been known to win a court case. But it must be said, that an AI handled all the legal work leading up to the trial, but the client was represented by a human lawyer in the actual trial.

Freelance HR consultant Tamires Camal Taquidir paid Garfield AI law firm around £400 to initiate legal proceedings in order to collect £7,000 that was owed to him. Then the AI ​​handled all the legal work leading up to the trial, which included - among other things - contesting a counterclaim and preparing four witness statements and other documents needed in the court.

And then, in the actual trial, Taquidir was represented by a human lawyer Dominic Li hired by Garfield AI. The case was based on the legal work done by the law firm's AI. The court ruled in Taquidir's favour.

Even after this success, Dominic Li made it clear, that "representation in a trial is still an essential and fundamentally human activity". So humans are still needed.