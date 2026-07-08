Among Xbox layoffs and PlayStation ending discs, Saber Interactive CEO says now " is a good time for video games"

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It can be very easy to become wrapped up in the doom and gloom of today's gaming industry. Layoffs come in their thousands, we're likely facing the end of physical PlayStation games, and bloated development times mean that you could be a decade older by the time you see a sequel to your favourite game released in the past few years. However, one person who isn't letting the industry get him down is Tim Willits, CEO of Saber Interactive.

Willits has plenty of reason to be pleased with his own company, as thanks to the rip-roaring success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, the Saber is being approached for licensed IPs more than ever before. However, on a broader scale, Willits also believes there's plenty to be optimistic about.

"I do believe this is a good time for video games. It's been difficult for some people, but if you look at the showcases, and you look at some of the announcements, there's really great products," he told The Game Business.

"And creative people will always find a way to make something amazing, and those games will be found, and people will enjoy them. The video game industry has been up and down. I've been around forever. You've been around forever. And really great entertainment will always win out."

It might sound odd to see someone speak so positively about games, but Willits is a veteran of the industry, as he says. He's seen it go through great periods of change, and imagines that this is just another moment where a lot is happening at once.