AMG updates Mercedes SUV's with new V8

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Mercedes' AMG division has announced a brand new V8 engine, which they will put into the refreshed GLE 63 S and GLS 63 S. It's a win-turbocharged 4.0-liter flat-plane-crank V8 too, which replaces an engine which has powered AMG versions for over a decade.

"Flat-plan-crank" engines are typically associated with super cars from Ferrari or McLaren. The design allows the engine to rev more freely and improve exhaust flow, often resulting in faster throttle response and higher power

In the GLE 63 S, the new engine produces 620 horsepower, while the larger GLS 63 S receives 640 horsepower.

You can see the refreshed models below.