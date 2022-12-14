Amazon's God of War show will start in Norse mythology

HQ

It's been nine months since Deadline claimed that Amazon Studios wanted the The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby to write the God of War series it was negotiating with PlayStation Productions about, and things have definitely been moving forward since then.

Not only can Amazon now confirm that it has greenlit the first season of God of War. The Hollywood Reporter also has the honour of revealing that The Wheel of Time's Rafe Judkins will be the showrunner and that Fergus and Ostby has agreed to write the adapt the story.

Speaking of the story, it has also been confirmed that the show will actually start in Norse mythology, so it sounds like it won't include Kratos' bloodbath in Greek mythology.