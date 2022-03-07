Amazon wants to make a God of War series

HQ

Uncharted is doing surprisingly well in cinemas these days, and I'm not the only one excited about seeing The Last of Us on HBO next year before we're also getting the Ghost of Tsushima movie, the Twisted Metal series and six other secret movies/shows from PlayStation Productions. Especially now that we might know what one of the latter is.

Usually trustworthy Nellie Andreeva and Alexandra del Rosario over at Deadline claim that Amazon Studios is negotiation to make a TV series based on God of War and has set the The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby to lead the project. This will apparently, like the other PlayStation Productions projects we know about, be live action, so I'd really like to hear who you want to play the leads and other roles in BOY..I mean the God of War series. Could it be that this is what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teased back in January?