English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Wheel of Time

Amazon cancels The Wheel of Time

The final nail in the coffin for The Wheel of Time, Amazon's lavish adaptation of Robert Jordan's beloved book series.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite quickly becoming one of the most-watched original shows on Prime Video, speculation suggests that runaway production costs combined with underwhelming viewership may have led to the decision to cancel the series. Season three, currently in the works, will also be its last.

On average, The Wheel of Time has cost between 100 and 120 million SEK (roughly $9-11 million) per episode to produce — no small sum, but still significantly cheaper than Amazon's other big fantasy venture, The Rings of Power, which is famously the most expensive TV production ever made.

The cancellation is a gut punch for fans, and Amazon has yet to comment publicly or offer any clear explanation for the decision.

Did you follow The Wheel of Time — and what did you think of the third season?

The Wheel of Time

Related texts



Loading next content