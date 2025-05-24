Amazon cancels The Wheel of Time

HQ

Despite quickly becoming one of the most-watched original shows on Prime Video, speculation suggests that runaway production costs combined with underwhelming viewership may have led to the decision to cancel the series. Season three, currently in the works, will also be its last.

On average, The Wheel of Time has cost between 100 and 120 million SEK (roughly $9-11 million) per episode to produce — no small sum, but still significantly cheaper than Amazon's other big fantasy venture, The Rings of Power, which is famously the most expensive TV production ever made.

The cancellation is a gut punch for fans, and Amazon has yet to comment publicly or offer any clear explanation for the decision.

Did you follow The Wheel of Time — and what did you think of the third season?