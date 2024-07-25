LIVE
      Almost no one on Steam has Concord on their wishlist

      As of now, the game is ranked number 793 on the Steam Wishlist Leaderboard.

      HQ

      Earlier this week, we reported that Concord had a somewhat underwhelming open beta on Steam over the weekend, with only 2,000 players at its peak. And it's not as if news about Sony's hero-shooter is experiencing a particularly positive turn.

      According to Inside Gaming, it's reported that the game is ranked very low on Steam's list of most wishlisted games. With only 4,126 wishlists, it holds a spot at number 793 on the Steam Wishlist Leaderboard. For comparison, here are five other upcoming games and their respective number of wishlists:


      • Black Myth: Wukong - 564,626

      • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - 217,854

      • Frostpunk 2 - 134,378

      • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - 107,112

      • Marvel Rivals - 69,293

      It should be noted that wishlisting is not an indicator of how many people have pre-ordered a game, but only how many are "following" it. However, it is a fairly good indicator of the level of interest surrounding a given game. With that in mind, it's fair to say that interest in Concord is on the lower side.

      Concord

