Almost no one on Steam has Concord on their wishlist

HQ

Earlier this week, we reported that Concord had a somewhat underwhelming open beta on Steam over the weekend, with only 2,000 players at its peak. And it's not as if news about Sony's hero-shooter is experiencing a particularly positive turn.

According to Inside Gaming, it's reported that the game is ranked very low on Steam's list of most wishlisted games. With only 4,126 wishlists, it holds a spot at number 793 on the Steam Wishlist Leaderboard. For comparison, here are five other upcoming games and their respective number of wishlists:



Black Myth: Wukong - 564,626



S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - 217,854



Frostpunk 2 - 134,378



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - 107,112



Marvel Rivals - 69,293



It should be noted that wishlisting is not an indicator of how many people have pre-ordered a game, but only how many are "following" it. However, it is a fairly good indicator of the level of interest surrounding a given game. With that in mind, it's fair to say that interest in Concord is on the lower side.