Concord gets surprisingly low Steam numbers during open beta

Sony struck gold earlier this year with the launch of Helldivers II, a game that proved incredibly popular both on PC and PS5. While the player base for Helldivers II might have fallen off substantially, there are still plenty of players logging on in a given day.

It seems that this PC and PS5 strategy will be Sony's new normal for its live-service efforts, but it seems that lightning hasn't struck twice. Concord, Firewalk Studio and Sony's team-based hero shooter, has failed to drum up an audience on Steam, by the looks of things.

Over the course of an open-beta weekend, where one would expect people to be interested enough to give it a go, Concord only managed a peak concurrent player count of 2,388 as per SteamDB. It's worth noting the game is also available on the Epic Games Store, and there are likely plenty of players who enjoyed the game on PlayStation, but these numbers are still not very encouraging.