All World Cup 2026 hosts are in round of 16 after USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0

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World Cup 2026 was the first time in history it was hosted in three countries. And as round of 32 matches are coming to an end, it's now confirmed that all three host countries have qualified for round of 32.

Canada was the first to do it, beating South Africa 1-0 with a goal by Stephen Eustáquio in the 92nd minute, making it the first time in history they reach that stage in three World Cup appearances.

Mexico also delivered a fine performance against Ecuador (despite the controversial behaviour of some fans setting fireworks at night next to the hotel where the Ecuador players stayed) and ended a 40-year wait for Mexico to win a World Cup knockout game (although they have reached the round of 16 every time since 1994 to 2018, and will now aim to reach quarter-finals for the first time since 1986, which remains their best end result).

Lastly, United States defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, with goals by Folarin Balogun (who was sent off by red card) and Malik Tillman. USA's best result in World Cup remains the third place in 1930, since then they have only reached round of 16 four other times, and quarter-finals in 2002.

Best host nations in World Cup history

Will any of them make it to quarter-finals or beyond? Since 1930, the host nation has been the champion six times: Uruguay in 1930, Italy in 1934, England in 1966, Germany in 1974, Argentina in 1978 and lastly France in 1998.

In round of 16, Canada faces Morocco on Saturday, July 4, at 19 CEST, 18 BST; Mexico faces England on Monday at 2 AM CEST, 1 AM BST; and USA faces Belgium on Tuesday July 7 at 2 AM CEST, 1 AM BST.