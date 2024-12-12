All the teams qualified for BLGS this weekend

Which teams are looking to win a share of $100,000?
HQ
The highly anticipated BLGS finals are this weekend. Four regions, with $100k to be won in each, are going to see the best and brightest teams within their given region clash for a lion's share of the prize money.
Each region has 20 teams taking part in the tournament, and APAC North and South will compete on Saturday, with Americas and EMEA regions competing on Sunday. Esports.gg has compiled a useful list of all the teams duking it out by region, which you can check out below: