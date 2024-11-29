All FIFA Awards 'The Best' nominees and how to vote your favourite players

HQ

After Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious and talked-about individual trophy in football are The Best, the football awards FIFA hosts every year. Today, the nominees have been announced from all categories.

These awards are voted by four equally weighted jury groups: current coaches and captains from each team, one special journalist from each territory, and then fans through the free voting process.

A change this year is that fans will also be able to pick the best Men's 11 and Women's 11, as well as voting a FIFA fan award. Voting process is open until December 10, and you can find it here.

Men's player nominees



Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid



Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City



Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid



Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen



Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid



Kylian Mbappe (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid



Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona



Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami



Rodri (Spain), Manchester City



Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (now retired)



Vinicius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid



Women's players nominees



Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Barcelona



Barbra Banda (Zambia), Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride



Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Barcelona



Keira Walsh (England), Barcelona



Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Manchester City



Lauren Hemp (England), Manchester City



Lindsey Horan (USA), Olympique Lyonnais



Lucy Bronze (England), Barcelona/Chelsea



Mallory Swanson (USA), Chicago Red Stars



Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Barcelona/Arsenal



Naomi Girma (USA), San Diego Wave



Ona Batlle (Spain), Barcelona



Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Barcelona



Sophia Smith (USA), Portland Thorns



Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais



Trinity Rodman (USA), Washington Spirit



Men's coach



Carlo Ancelotti (Italy), Real Madrid



Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Argentina



Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Spain



Pep Guardiola (Spain), Manchester City



Xabi Alonso (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen



Women's coach



Arthur Elias (Brazil), Brazil



Elena Sadiku (Sweden), Celtic



Emma Hayes (England), Chelsea/USA



Futoshi Ikeda (Japan), Japan



Gareth Taylor (England), Manchester City



Jonatan Giraldez (Spain), Barcelona/Washington Spirit



Sandrine Soubeyrand (France), Paris FC



Sonia Bompastor (France), Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea



Men's goalkeeper



Andriy Lunin (Ukraine), Real Madrid



David Raya (Spain), Arsenal



Ederson (Brazil), Manchester City



Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), Aston Villa



Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain



Mike Maignan (France), AC Milan



Unai Simon (Spain), Athletic Club



Women's goalkeeper



Alyssa Naeher (USA), Chicago Red Stars



Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham



Ayaka Yamashita (Japan), INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City



Cata Coll (Spain), Barcelona



Mary Earps (England), Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain

