All FIFA Awards 'The Best' nominees and how to vote your favourite players

The voting process for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 is open until December 10. Winnes will be announced in January 2025.

After Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious and talked-about individual trophy in football are The Best, the football awards FIFA hosts every year. Today, the nominees have been announced from all categories.

These awards are voted by four equally weighted jury groups: current coaches and captains from each team, one special journalist from each territory, and then fans through the free voting process.

A change this year is that fans will also be able to pick the best Men's 11 and Women's 11, as well as voting a FIFA fan award. Voting process is open until December 10, and you can find it here.

Men's player nominees


  • Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid

  • Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City

  • Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid

  • Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen

  • Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid

  • Kylian Mbappe (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid

  • Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona

  • Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami

  • Rodri (Spain), Manchester City

  • Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (now retired)

  • Vinicius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid

Women's players nominees


  • Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Barcelona

  • Barbra Banda (Zambia), Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride

  • Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Barcelona

  • Keira Walsh (England), Barcelona

  • Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Manchester City

  • Lauren Hemp (England), Manchester City

  • Lindsey Horan (USA), Olympique Lyonnais

  • Lucy Bronze (England), Barcelona/Chelsea

  • Mallory Swanson (USA), Chicago Red Stars

  • Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Barcelona/Arsenal

  • Naomi Girma (USA), San Diego Wave

  • Ona Batlle (Spain), Barcelona

  • Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Barcelona

  • Sophia Smith (USA), Portland Thorns

  • Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais

  • Trinity Rodman (USA), Washington Spirit

Men's coach


  • Carlo Ancelotti (Italy), Real Madrid

  • Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Argentina

  • Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Spain

  • Pep Guardiola (Spain), Manchester City

  • Xabi Alonso (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen

Women's coach


  • Arthur Elias (Brazil), Brazil

  • Elena Sadiku (Sweden), Celtic

  • Emma Hayes (England), Chelsea/USA

  • Futoshi Ikeda (Japan), Japan

  • Gareth Taylor (England), Manchester City

  • Jonatan Giraldez (Spain), Barcelona/Washington Spirit

  • Sandrine Soubeyrand (France), Paris FC

  • Sonia Bompastor (France), Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea

Men's goalkeeper


  • Andriy Lunin (Ukraine), Real Madrid

  • David Raya (Spain), Arsenal

  • Ederson (Brazil), Manchester City

  • Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), Aston Villa

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain

  • Mike Maignan (France), AC Milan

  • Unai Simon (Spain), Athletic Club

Women's goalkeeper


  • Alyssa Naeher (USA), Chicago Red Stars

  • Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham

  • Ayaka Yamashita (Japan), INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City

  • Cata Coll (Spain), Barcelona

  • Mary Earps (England), Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain

