All FIFA Awards 'The Best' nominees and how to vote your favourite players
The voting process for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 is open until December 10. Winnes will be announced in January 2025.
After Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious and talked-about individual trophy in football are The Best, the football awards FIFA hosts every year. Today, the nominees have been announced from all categories.
These awards are voted by four equally weighted jury groups: current coaches and captains from each team, one special journalist from each territory, and then fans through the free voting process.
A change this year is that fans will also be able to pick the best Men's 11 and Women's 11, as well as voting a FIFA fan award. Voting process is open until December 10, and you can find it here.
Men's player nominees
Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid
Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City
Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid
Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen
Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid
Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona
Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami
Rodri (Spain), Manchester City
Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (now retired)
Vinicius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid
Women's players nominees
Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Barcelona
Barbra Banda (Zambia), Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Barcelona
Keira Walsh (England), Barcelona
Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Manchester City
Lauren Hemp (England), Manchester City
Lindsey Horan (USA), Olympique Lyonnais
Lucy Bronze (England), Barcelona/Chelsea
Mallory Swanson (USA), Chicago Red Stars
Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Barcelona/Arsenal
Naomi Girma (USA), San Diego Wave
Ona Batlle (Spain), Barcelona
Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Barcelona
Sophia Smith (USA), Portland Thorns
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais