All Crimson Desert developers are treated to a hefty bonus

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Unless you've been living under a rock this spring, you've surely heard that Crimson Desert has been a smash hit, racking up both high ratings and strong sales. Just under two weeks ago, it was confirmed that the game had surpassed five million copies sold. This isn't just good news for us gamers, the studio's owners, and the publisher - pleasantly enough, it's also a win for the employees.

Korean outlet MTN reports that Pearl Abyss will generously share the game's profits, and all employees (over 700 people) have been granted a bonus of five million won. That's roughly £2,800 / €3,700, so it's a substantial boost to their vacation funds. Pearl Abyss CEO Heo Jin-young commented on the move as follows (translated using Google Translate):

"I express my deep respect and gratitude for the hard work each of you has put in to create a product the world is enthusiastic about, and I am paying an anniversary bonus for reaching 5 million games sold to all employees who have quietly fulfilled their roles in their respective positions."

Unfortunately, it's not every day we get to report on giant gaming companies that treat their employees well, but it's certainly heartwarming to do so when we get the chance.