Aldi embraces the blind box trend with a limited giveaway

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The ever-popular trend of so-called "blind boxes" is something that the Aldi retail chain is now embracing, and it will be giving away free boxes filled with various food items in the coming days.

The campaign runs for four days from June 22 to 25, and to get one of the boxes, you'll need to visit their campaign page during specific times and enter your shipping information. The number of Blind Boxes is, of course, limited, so it's first come, first served. Each day has a new theme that will be revealed by Aldi on social media.

Aldi writes:

Our shoppers come to ALDI for value, but they also come for discovery. From viral ALDI Finds to tried-and-true products shoppers love to tell their friends about, people love the thrill of discovering something new here. With surprise unboxings more popular than ever, this is our way of helping customers discover even more favourites.