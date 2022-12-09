Akira Toriyama's Sand Land is getting a video game

Akira Toriyama is best known as the creator of Dragon Ball, be he has also made other things, like the manga Sand Land. Now it seems like Bandai Namco is preparing a game based on this franchise as a teaser trailer has been posted online by Bandai Namco for something called Sand Land Project.

Sand Land is about a dried out world where people are fighting over water, with a greedy king hogging the most of this valuable treasure. On the YouTube page, it says we will get more information on December 17, and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Toriyama is no stranger to video games, and he has also been involved in franchises like Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger and Blue Dragon. Dragon Ball video games are of course also very popular.

Check out the first Sand Land Project teaser below.