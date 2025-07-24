Aitana Bonmatí's impossible goal and Cata Coll's save that pushed Spain into Uefa Euro final

HQ

Spain is officially a Uefa Euro finalist for the first in history. Wednesday's match was both the first time they defeated Germany, the most rewarded nation in the history of the competition by far (winners eight times, including six in a row between 1995 and 2013), and the first time they reached an European final.

It wasn't easy for the World Champions, though, because even with the usual ball dominance, they were unable to create many meaningul chances to catch Germany's net. The match was decided in the second half of added time, when Aitana Bonmatí surprised Ann-Katrin Berger striking from an impossible angle, opting for the shot instead of crossing the ball.

It was an individual action that destroyed the tremendous defensive effort from Germany, but it was preceded by another, no less transcendental save by Cata Coll, with ten seconds before the end of regular time, when she made two saves, including a volley that nearly surprised her.

Now, perhaps predictibly, the World Champions and European Champions will meet in the final next Sunday, July 27 (20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST), a repeat from 2023 World Cup and also a repeate from men's Euro Cup last year. Both ended with Spain in top, will the same result repeat now?