The incredible save by Ann-Katrin Berger, German goalkeeper who survived cancer twice

Germany became the last women's Euro semi-finalist after surviving a match against France with one-less player, after Kathrin Hendrich saw a red car for for pulling Griedge Mbock's hair. France played with 25% of ball possession, but still managed to take the match into extra time and then penalties. And German's goalkeeper, Ann-Katrin Berger, became the hero as she made two saves and also scored the fifth penalty for her team.

However, Berger's contributions to the match go beyond the shootout, as she made six saves inside the box and two aerial clearances. That includes this incredible save, which many German fans are now watching in repeat, showing the incredible speed and agility of the 34-year-old player, currently at Gotham FC, previously at Chelsea, Birmingham City, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Berger survived cancer twice. In November 2017, aged 27, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She returned to the pitch three months later. In August 2022, she announced that she suffered from thyroid cancer again, but returned a month later. Tattoos on her neck, saying "there is only now", cover the scars of the treatment, but it was playing football what healed her mentally.

In her long career, she has won dozens of trophies, including four Super League titles in a row with Chelsea between 2020 and 2023 and the Concacaf W Champions Cup this year with Gotham FC from New York. With Germany, however, she has only won bronze medal in Paris 2024, after her first call in 2020. Will Ann-Katrin Berger and Germany find glory in Switzerland? They would have to beat Spain first on Wednesday...