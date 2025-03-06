AI.com domain is for sale, but it isn't cheap if you're keen to snap it up

HQ

AI.com is an incredibly attractive domain. You don't need to be a rocket scientist to realise that. Artificial intelligence is constantly in the news, and companies that drive development in the field have skyrocketed in valuation. So, it's no surprise that the starting price at an auction for that domain will be high and that there are probably many who are willing to shell out a hefty sum to own AI.com.

$100 million is the starting price and we will have to see what it ends up reaching by the end of the sale. Larry Fischer, a domain broker who runs the website getyourdomain.com, has been commissioned to sell the valuable domain. We don't know who the current owner is, but Fischer has said the following to DN Journal:

"As for AI.com, acquiring it didn't have anything to do with the growth of Artificial Intelligence in recent years, it was just simply, to have a vanity domain name that so happened to be my initials. And out of the blue, Artificial Intelligence has picked up it's pace exponentially in the industry, and I was in the middle of it."