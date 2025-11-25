After 15 years, gla1ve is returning from competitive Counter-Strike

HQ

One of the most experienced and decorated Counter-Strike players of all-time has decided to call it quits and retire from competitive play. Following making his debut in the scene in 2010, back when Counter-Strike: Source was still the title of choice, Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander has come to the conclusion that it's time to move on from active play, and has decided to explore new opportunities.

With countless trophies and tournament victories under his belt, plus almost $2 million in prize money, gla1ve has stated in a post on X that he intends to explore the world of becoming a head coach in the esport instead, meaning while he won't be competing in matches, he will be highly involved in the scene.

"I truly believe I have something extraordinary to offer in this role. My deep understanding of the game, recent experience as an IGL in CS2, and a deep and up to date understanding of the meta gives me a unique edge. I know exactly how to handle pressure on the biggest stages, and my holistic approach - seeing every player as an individual instead of forcing everyone into the same box - is something I'm convinced will unlock the next level for many talented players."

There's no word as to where gla1ve will land to begin his coaching career, but he does add that "I can't wait for what's coming next with you by my side."

Throughout his player career, gla1ve played for a variety of organisations, with his best run of results at Astralis when the team was the most dominant in the esport in the world. Otherwise, he served with Heroic and ENCE, as organisations of major note.