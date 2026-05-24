Adventure Time returns next month with Side Quests series on Disney+, not HBO Max

If you enjoy the hijinks of Jake and Finn and have been eager for more Adventure Time, we have some good news to share, as next month, the follow-up animated series known as Adventure Time: Side Quests will kick off.

This show will see the iconic duo return, alongside a host of other legendary characters, including Ice King, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, and BMO, with the famous voice cast even returning to reprise their roles, be this John DiMaggio, Sasha Knight, Tom Kenny, and more.

Premiering on June 29, the main thing to note is that the show will be available on Disney+ via Hulu, which might surprise the fans who have been enjoying Adventure Time on HBO Max. This is a tad odd as the show is from Cartoon Network, who is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, the owner of HBO Max.

We're waiting for an official trailer for the show, but you can see a poster for Adventure Time: Side Quests below.