Activision's classic Transformers titles are back on Xbox Store

Activision is, of course, best known for Call of Duty, followed by perhaps Tony Hawk, Guitar Hero and Crash Bandicoot. But they have also released several good Transformers titles, not least High Moon Studios' superb trilogy (Transformers: War for Cybertron, Transformers: Fall of Cybertron and Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark), as well as PlatinumGames' Transformers: Devastation.

And now it seems that we might be able to experience these classics again. After disappearing from digital marketplaces due to unclear circumstances, this now seems to be about to be resolved.

As several people have noted, not least analyst MauroNL on X, the store pages for the games have been re-upped on the Xbox Store. The titles are admittedly not available for purchase, but it's hard to imagine that Activision did this by accident. Maybe they're on their way to Game Pass, but we'd be happy if they could just return so more people can enjoy them.