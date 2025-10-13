Invincible returns in March 2026 with Lee Pace cast as Thragg

HQ

Robert Kirkman promised that Invincible would be looking to return to Prime Video around the same time of the year that the third season dropped on the streamer, sometime in early 2026. However, we never actually had a date to look ahead towards, at least not until New York Comic Con over the weekend.

During the festival, it was revealed that Invincible would be returning as soon as March 2026. We don't have a firm date in mind, but a new teaser clip seeing Mark returning to his favourite (and now destroyed) burger joint with Atom Eve in company this time, does give an update on how things are proceeding. Check out the clip below.

HQ

But this wasn't all that was revealed during the show, as it was also confirmed that Lee Pace has been cast as big Viltrumite antagonist Thragg in the series, suggesting that the hugely threatening character will be popping up much sooner than expected.

What do you think about this casting and are you excited for Invincible's return?