"A ton" of Titanfall content to be featured in Apex Legends season 9

Recently, a bunch of developers from Respawn Entertainment including Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier appeared on a panel hosted by BrownGirlGamerCode to chat about the next season of Apex, and as Dexerto reports, "a ton" of Titanfall content is set to be featured.

"Next season, Season 9, you're actually going to see a ton of Titanfall coming back into the game, in one way or another," Grenier mentioned. "I've told some people before, if you're a Titanfall fan, hang on for Season 9 because there's gonna be some really cool stuff there."

What exactly this is in reference to remains unknown for the time being, but senior writer for Apex Legends Ashley Reed did also say, "What's going on in Titanfall is a war, Apex is what happens after the war, like what is life like in this place? So we're trying to integrate Titanfall into that, because Titanfall's very much a part of the universe."

Considering we haven't seen Respawn explore the Titanfall universe all that much since Titanfall 2 released a few years ago, seeing that it still has a future is refreshing. As for how that connects to the next season of Apex remains unclear, but if we had to guess, seeing mechs drop out of the sky is something that probably won't make it into Apex Legends anytime soon.

