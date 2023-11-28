Five Nights at Freddy's is Blumhouse's highest grossing film ever

HQ

Blumhouse Productions has for many years been one of the industry's most dominant forces in horror cinema with several heavyweights under its belt. Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, and the recent Halloween trilogy just to name a few, and it's safe to say that the successes have followed each other.

But now a new king has ascended the throne, perhaps the most unexpected one as well. Blumhouse has just announced that Five Nights at Freddy's has officially become their highest grossing film ever with revenues near to $300 million. Pretty impressive considering that its production budget was said to be just under $20 million.

The critics may not have loved Five Nights, but apparently cinema-goers do. So congratulations to Blumhouse for their unprecedented success!

Thanks, The Numbers.