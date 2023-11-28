Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy's is Blumhouse's highest grossing film ever

The movie continues to find success with cinema-going audiences.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Blumhouse Productions has for many years been one of the industry's most dominant forces in horror cinema with several heavyweights under its belt. Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, and the recent Halloween trilogy just to name a few, and it's safe to say that the successes have followed each other.

But now a new king has ascended the throne, perhaps the most unexpected one as well. Blumhouse has just announced that Five Nights at Freddy's has officially become their highest grossing film ever with revenues near to $300 million. Pretty impressive considering that its production budget was said to be just under $20 million.

The critics may not have loved Five Nights, but apparently cinema-goers do. So congratulations to Blumhouse for their unprecedented success!

What do you think of the Five Nights film?

Thanks, The Numbers.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Related texts

0
Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

Freddy Fazbear is back - this time on the big screen, and film editor André is unsure if this is even in the horror genre....



Loading next content