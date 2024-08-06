A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead trailer confirms October launch

HQ

Earlier today, it seemed like someone at PlayStation had been a tad too eager and announced the release date for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead earlier than planned. The good news for that person is that the official reveal wasn't far away.

Stormind Games has given us a trailer that confirms A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series the 17th of October, so let's hope the PlayStation employee's day wasn't as stressful as the one the playable character experiences in the trailer below.