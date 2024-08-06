A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead trailer confirms October launch

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Earlier today, it seemed like someone at PlayStation had been a tad too eager and announced the release date for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead earlier than planned. The good news for that person is that the official reveal wasn't far away.
Stormind Games has given us a trailer that confirms A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series the 17th of October, so let's hope the PlayStation employee's day wasn't as stressful as the one the playable character experiences in the trailer below.