PlayStation inadvertently leaks launch date of A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

It looks like someone at PlayStation has slipped up and leaked the release date for A Quiet Place ahead of time: The Road Ahead, the horror game developed by Stormind Games based on the popular film series created by John Krasinski.

In a now-deleted tweet (but one that didn't go unnoticed by Gematsu, who managed to take a screenshot) PlayStation revealed that the game will be released on October 17, 2024, which means we can include it in our selection of titles to celebrate Halloween night this year.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is set within the franchise's official lore during the early months of the alien invasion and follows young Alex Taylor's struggle for survival as we traverse a post-apocalyptic world, recovering resources and paying attention to any noises in the environment. And of course, to not being the source of that noise ourselves.

It is quite possible that the official reveal of the release date for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will be during Opening Night Live at Gamescom in a couple of weeks, so keep an eye on the Cologne event for more news and an expected trailer.