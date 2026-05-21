A personal media streaming platform Plex is getting a lot more expensive

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A personal media streaming platform Plex is better, when you are subscribed to the service's Plex Pass. This way you get features like remote streaming and over-the-air downloads of your media for offline viewing. But getting a lifetime membership is getting a lot more expensive, as reported by Android Authority.

Plex has announced in a blog post that, starting this summer, the cost of a Lifetime Plex Pass subscription is jumping from $249.99 all the way up to $749.99. This is a 3x increase, which surely gets people to rethink their decision.

Existing Lifetime Plex Pass memberships are unaffected by the upcoming price increase. Monthly and annual Plex Pass subscriptions are also unchanged... for now at least.

Future price hikes on shorter-term subscriptions might make the new lifetime rate look more appealing. But at the moment at least, paying an up-front cost totaling a decade's worth of subscription fees might feel too much to handle. This is the second major price hike for Plex Pass in just over a year. The cost of a Lifetime Plex Pass more than doubled last year: from $119.99 to $249.99.

The new Lifetime Plex Pass subscription pricing takes effect on 1st of July.