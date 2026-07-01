A patent reveals a new LCD screen model for the Nintendo Switch 2

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Next week, the Nintendo Switch 2 will celebrate its first anniversary since going on sale worldwide, having also established itself as the most successful console launch in history. However, its popularity does not detract from the fact that there are certain aspects of its design that could be improved or optimised in versions released after the initial launch. We recently learnt that, to comply with European legislation, a new Switch 2 model with removable and interchangeable batteries is being designed, and we now have details of another new revision to the original model.

According to a patent that has appeared on a Chinese retail website, Sharp has reportedly developed a new LCD screen model called LS079T1SX10P for the console, with significantly different circuitry, connectors and cables. At present, there is no further information on changes or improvements compared to the launch model, and both the 7.9-inch screen size and the 1080p resolution remain unchanged.

There are certain odd issues with the current Switch 2 hardware, such as the ghosting reported by some users, which could be resolved with a screen revision like this; however, as it is not yet known for certain whether this model is already being assembled, we have no confirmation.

What improvements would you like to see in the current Nintendo Switch 2 LCD screen?