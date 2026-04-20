A new Nintendo pop-up store has appeared in Central London

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In a rather surprising turn of events, a new Nintendo pop-up store has appeared in London, with the iconic Japanese game titan taking over the Tottenham Court Road Argos location to offer up a ton of typically challenging to acquire merchandise and gear.

According to My Nintendo News, the pop-up will remain accessible for the next few months, with it regarded as the Nintendo Experience Zone and offering plushies, action figures, even tough-to-find amiibo.

This isn't the first time a pop-up store has opened in London, as one arrived in late 2025 and remains open for around three weeks. This latest development suggests that Nintendo regarded the pop-up as a success and intends to offer such stores more frequently for those living in or travelling to the British capital.