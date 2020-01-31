LIVE

logo hd live | Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - Terminator Live Event Livestream
Pokémon Sword/Shield

A new mythical Pokémon will be revealed next month

The Pokédex is about to expand with a new mythical Pokémon set to appear in Pokémon The Movie: Coco.

This year's Pokémon Day is set to take place on February 27, as reported on Pokémon's Japanese website, and on that day a brand new mythical Pokémon will be revealed.

This Pokémon will star in the upcoming film, Pokémon The Movie: Coco, which is set to release in July of this year. This new Pokémon will, of course, also be available in Pokémon Sword/Shield.

We have no details about this new Pokémon, or when it will appear in the games, so we'll just have to wait for the big reveal.

What are you hoping for?

Pokémon Sword/Shield

