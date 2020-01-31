A new mythical Pokémon will be revealed next month

This year's Pokémon Day is set to take place on February 27, as reported on Pokémon's Japanese website, and on that day a brand new mythical Pokémon will be revealed.

This Pokémon will star in the upcoming film, Pokémon The Movie: Coco, which is set to release in July of this year. This new Pokémon will, of course, also be available in Pokémon Sword/Shield.

We have no details about this new Pokémon, or when it will appear in the games, so we'll just have to wait for the big reveal.

What are you hoping for?