A new mythical Pokémon will be revealed next month

This year's Pokémon Day is set to take place on February 27, as reported on Pokémon's Japanese website, and on that day a brand new mythical Pokémon will be revealed.
This Pokémon will star in the upcoming film, Pokémon The Movie: Coco, which is set to release in July of this year. This new Pokémon will, of course, also be available in Pokémon Sword/Shield.
We have no details about this new Pokémon, or when it will appear in the games, so we'll just have to wait for the big reveal.
What are you hoping for?
Loading next content