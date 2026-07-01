A new Metroid title exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 has been leaked

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Although Nintendo has already outlined the first-party releases it has planned for the second half of 2026 (pending further details on the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time), it seems we now know of a title that could arrive in the medium term. A document accidentally published by the National Secretariat for Digital Rights, a body under Brazil's Ministry of Justice responsible for the regulation of digital products, has listed a title called Metroid Ravenous, published and distributed (at least the copy used to compile the report) by Nintendo of America.

Metroid Ravenous is rated for ages 12 and over, and its year of production is 2026. It is unclear whether the information provided implies a release before the end of the calendar year.

If we venture into the realm of plausible speculation, Metroid Ravenous could be the rumoured Metroid Dread-style 2D title that is supposedly in active development, and it could be being developed by MercurySteam, who were already responsible for the aforementioned Dread, and who, much earlier, also collaborated on Metroid: Samus Returns for the Nintendo 3DS.

It is customary for Nintendo to hold at least one more general Direct at the end of the summer. And whilst we assume this will be dedicated to Ocarina of Time, they could also finally unveil this title.