A Mr. Terrific show is in the works at DC

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Things may look a tad rocky right now for the future of the DCU, following its second major release being a box office and critical bomb, but James Gunn and Peter Safran aren't slowing things down with their superhero universe. We've still got plenty more movies and live-action TV shows already announced, with one more being added to the mix in the form of a Mr. Terrific series.

Mr. Terrific, the smartest man in the DCU and a breakout star of Gunn's Superman, seemed like a top pick for a spinoff right from the moment he was first introduced. Edi Gathegi, who plays Mr. Terrific, showed an immense fondness for the character, and will be coming back to play him in his spinoff series written by Allan Heinberg, the showrunner behind The Sandman and the writer of Wonder Woman.

The Hollywood Reporter also reminds us that there is at least one other Superman spinoff in the works, as Jimmy Olsen is getting a mockumentary series shooting this autumn. The bombing of Supergirl might be a setback for the DCU, but it's one that Gunn and Safran are hoping they can bury in more content, as we've still got Lanterns and Clayface to arrive this year, as well as the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow releasing in 2027.