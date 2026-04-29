A movie adaptation? The Blood of Dawnwalker is a video game first and foremost, but there's "a lot of lore" to explore in sequels or "other media"

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With a pack of the Rebel Wolves literally gathering as rebel devs who left the also Polish studio CD Projekt Red, and with The Blood of Dawnwalker described as a dark fantasy open world RPG with deep roots in the country's tales, the comparisons with The Witcher seem inevitable.

But in our case, seeing as how The Witcher was first Andrzej Sapkowski's book series, then CDPR's game saga, then Netflix's TV show, we wanted to know if the creators of this new take on vampiric medieval fantasy thought of it as a transmedia property since the beginning, or perhaps a game franchise that could span several entries.

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"I mean, generally speaking, we are a game development company first and foremost, so we are focused on creating excellent games that people will enjoy", reminds Gamereactor creative director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz in the video above.

"But we'll see where it takes us", he continues. "Of course, we have crafted a lot of lore and deep lore we're not even exploring in this first game, so it's very rich, and I believe there is a lot of opportunity for other media as well. But our first focus, our main priority, is video games".

This is the last question from our interview around the 14-minute mark, but we recommend you watch the full video if you want to get some exclusive insight into one of the most refreshing RPGs we've seen lately. The Blood of Dawnwalker releases on September 3, 2026 on PC, Xbox Series, and PS5.

How do you expect the Dawnwalker IP to grow in the future?