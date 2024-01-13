A Hideo Kojima and Nine Inch Nails collaboration appears to be in the works

HQ

Hideo Kojima has shared an exciting photo on X which suggests that a collaboration with the famed industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails could be in the works. The photo shows the legendary developer stood alongside the band's frontman Trent Reznor and multi-instrumentalist, Atticus Ross.

This has caused fans to speculate as to whether the band could be providing music for Death Stranding 2 or the film adaption to Death Stranding. The duo has received acclaim previously in writing music for film, with them winning a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for The Social Network in 2010 and for Pixar's Soul in 2020.

Kojima also shared that the band had signed copies of Nine Inch Nails' 1989 album 'Pretty Hate Machine' and the pair's soundtrack to Social Network.

Thanks, NME.