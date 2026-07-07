A feature-length anthology movie based on the SCP Foundation is in the works

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Since 2008, the SCP Foundation has been one of the key spaces for collaborative, internet horror stories. Entrants compile all sorts of fictional creatures, terrors, and unsettling themes into one universe, which sees a mysterious organisation strive to secure, contain, and protect humanity from these unknown threats. Now, the SCP Foundation is getting its first feature-length adaptation, via the anthology horror series V/H/S.

As reported by Variety, V/H/S: SCP will follow the same pattern as the other V/H/S movies, in that it'll focus on an anthology shown via found footage videos. V/H/S: SCP will be framed as video evidence gathered by the secretive SCP organisation. The stories will focus on different entities, events, and objects.

"The horror genre continues to be a remarkable launchpad for new talent to share original creations, and the vast SCP universe has provided a vital incubator for this creativity to thrive. Along with Image Nation Studios, this next project reinforces our shared commitment to look in new and unexpected spaces for stories. We can't wait to expand the V/H/S franchise with new fresh and terrifying stories that will keep viewers coming back for more," said Spooky Pictures co-founder Steven Schneider. Spooky Pictures is producing the film alongside Image Nation Studios.

With plenty of iconic, terrifying entities to choose from, we'll have to see who makes the cut out of the hundreds and hundreds of entries in the SCP Foundation for the movie. Considering the success of Backrooms this year, we're sure this will be one indie horror fans will be keeping their eyes on.