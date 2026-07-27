A Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves sequel was written but may never "see the light of day"

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There are a couple of things we can take from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as we look back at the film that premiered in early 2023. For one, fans and critics seemed to really enjoy their time with the flick, but this was only the people who actually saw the movie, which was a small number of fans, judging by the rather poor box office figures. Yep, the second thing we can take is that the movie wasn't exactly a box office sensation, a fact that has likely been the leading reason behind the stalling of potential sequels.

However, it seems like if the green light was given, we could get a follow-up rather soon, at least judging by a statement from writer and director Jonathan Goldstein. Speaking with ScreenRant, he revealed a script for another movie was written, but that he also doesn't expect the movie to be made because of financial reasons.

"We actually wrote a sequel to Dungeons and Dragons. We were hired to write it. I don't know that it will see the light of day for a number of financial reasons. They're expensive movies to make, but it'd be great fun to do it. We love that cast, and we think we wrote something that fans would like."

Considering how well-received Honor Among Thieves ended up becoming, perhaps a sequel would perform better thanks to this word of mouth. Still, it's an expensive gamble for Paramount to make, and one that will in all likelihood not happen.

Would you watch a Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves sequel?