Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves storms onto the scene with a $71 million opening weekend

The film was the one to beat on its opening weekend.

While John Wick: Chapter 4 had an impressive opening weekend last weekend, the film has failed to hold its title at the top of the box office for two weeks running, as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has stormed onto the scene and taken the top spot after a very impressive opening weekend that brought in $71.5 million globally.

This success has already seen D&D: Honor Among Thieves dubbed as the ninth highest-grossing film of 2023, which really isn't too bad considering it has been out for around four days. John Wick: Chapter 4 on the other hand is currently in third place (with $244 million globally) and breathing down the neck of the second placing Creed III (at $258 million globally), but will need to rake in a significant amount of money to catch the top placing Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which has netted $471 million globally so far.

If you haven't seen Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves yet, you can read our review right here.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

