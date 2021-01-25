A charming new trailer has been revealed for Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

A charming new trailer has just emerged for Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World, as well as several new details on its three different physical editions. This tenth entry into the series is a remastered version of the Sega Megadrive classic Monster World IV, which launched back in 1994. The game has just been revealed to be releasing April 22, 2021 in Japan and it will launch Q2 2021 in Europe, North America, and Australia.

The game will be launching in the form of three separate physical editions: The Retail Edition, The Collector's Edition, and The Mega Collector's Edition. The price, availability, and contents of these physical editions can be viewed below:



The Limited Edition is available for €39.99, limited to 3,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,700 copies for PlayStation 4 worldwide.



The Collector's Edition is available for €99.99, limited to 2,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,200 copies for PlayStation 4 worldwide and includes fantastic items to celebrate the game like Monster World Map, 2x OST (Original + Remix), Artbook and a Squishy Ball Pepelogoo and many more.



The Mega Collector's Edition is available for €179.99, limited to 999 copies for Nintendo Switch and 499 copies for PlayStation 4 worldwide. This edition celebrates the origins of the game and features everything from the Collector's Edition and in addition more awesome items like the Asha and Pepelogoo Figurine (18cm / 7.1"), Asha Pixel Pin, a Vinyl Sticker for your console and more.



You can check out the new trailer for the game in the video above.