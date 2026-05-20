A Broken Sword movie is officially in the works, with live-action Beauty and the Beast writer attached

It's finally happening, Broken Sword fans. The iconic and beloved video game series that has been the subject of a few different remakes as of late is set to be converted and adapted into a new entertainment medium, as a movie based on the games has officially been announced.

Initially reported by Variety and then confirmed by developer Revolution Software, the Broken Sword movie is set to be created by Revolution and Story Kitchen, who is known for greenlighting video game adaptations (and then seeing a handful of them over the line...). The project is also set to be written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, known for penning the script for the live-action Beauty and the Beast film and also Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge (or Dead Men Tell No Tales, depending on where you live).

Speaking about the project, Revolution explains: "We're officially in talks with Story Kitchen and Evan Spiliotopoulos about making our long dream of a Broken Sword movie a reality! We hope you understand that we can't go into more detail about any of this just yet".

Are you looking forward to a Broken Sword movie?