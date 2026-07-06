A brand new Shantae game is in development at WayForward

While the Anime Expo in Los Angeles served up a ton of news and reveals in regards to all things anime, the convention did also have a few other treats up its sleeve. For one, developer WayForward was on hand to share an update for what it has in store, namely that a new Shantae game is being cooked by the team.

In a very brief teaser, all we are told so far is that the game will deliver "brand new Shantae tales" and that the project will be coming sometime in 2027. An image of Shantae is also shared, giving a look at the character in the coming title.

For reference, the last new Shantae game made its arrival back in 2024, but it wasn't exactly a brand new Shantae game, since it was a revived version of the Game Boy Advance project known as Risky Revolution, which was cancelled before it saw the light of day two decades ago.

As for this coming Shantae game, considering WayForward has development credits on Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, a Switch version does seem rather likely at the least.