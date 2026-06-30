98-year-old man goes viral for still doing 40 push-ups a day

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A man nearing 100 in the UK is putting a lot of us to shame, and no, it's not because he's doing laps of his garden. 98-year-old Bill Kober from Woolbridge, Suffolk is still doing 40 push-ups a day, every day as his way of staying active.

Kober has gone quite viral for his 40 push-ups, and was interviewed by the BBC for his efforts. Kober does 20 push-ups in the morning, and 20 more at night. He lives by the mantra "if you don't use it, you lose it," and even knows the secret to perfect form, which is to keep your back as straight as it can go. Apparently the trainer at his gym tells him that'll help with moulding his buttocks, but we don't know how much Kober is concerned about that these days.

"Bill put me to shame," said 31-year-old George King, the reporter who interviewed Bill. They engaged in a push-up contest, but Kober managed to put in a much better effort, easily clearing 15 in a single set.