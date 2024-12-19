2XKO, Riot Games' new fighting game, promises big updates in 2025

HQ

After months of radio silence, Riot Games has finally spilled the beans about 2XKO, the much-anticipated fighting game set in the universe of League of Legends. Previously known as Project L, the game promises to shake up the genre with its unique 2v2 combat system, featuring fan-favorite champions like Jinx and Ekko. According to Riot Games on X, fans won't have to hold their breath much longer—new details will be shared in February 2025, including a roadmap outlining the game's launch plans. The team reassured fans they're taking their time to get everything just right.

Slated for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, 2XKO has already turned heads among League of Legends and Arcane enthusiasts. Sure, the updates have been few and far between, but the game's promise of fresh, fast-paced gameplay has kept excitement bubbling. Riot confirmed that the first beta will roll out in March 2025, and if all goes according to plan, we might see the full release by the end of the year.

One of 2XKO's standout features is its accessible control scheme, designed with all skill levels in mind. Ben Forbes, the game's lead, described it as "easy to pick up, hard to master," aiming to welcome both casual gamers and hardcore fighting fans. On top of that, its 2v2 dynamic is a breath of fresh air compared to traditional one-on-one fighting.

While Arcane fans may still feel like they're in limbo waiting for more content from Runeterra's universe, 2XKO is shaping up to be a bright spot on the horizon. With 2025 around the corner, it won't be long before players can throw down in this exciting new title.

So, what's got you hyped about 2XKO—the fresh 2v2 action, seeing your favorite League champions in a new light, or something else?