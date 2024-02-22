Riot's Project L finally has a title and it's definitely unique

HQ

The last time we heard anything noteworthy about Riot Games' Project L, the upcoming 2v2 tag-based fighting game, was when the studio showed some gameplay and revealed its EVO plans back in August, so it's understandable if you don't know much about the game. But you'll see and learn a lot more this year.

Riot has finally announced that Project L's actual title will be 2XKO. This announcement is accompanied by two videos. The first one shows off some of the cool characters and environments in the game, while the other one is mostly executive producer Tom Cannon telling us they learned a lot from the playtests at EVO and that even more demos and playtests are planned both at events and digitally throughout 2024.

